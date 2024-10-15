Big reason why SRK skipped Baba Siddique’s funeral: Report

Mumbai: The death news of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, has shocked the country. Siddique was shot on Dussehra evening outside his son Zeeshan’s office. His funeral took place at Mumbai’s Bada Qabrastan with full state honors.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt, attended to pay their respects. However, Shah Rukh Khan, known to be a close friend of Siddique, did not attend, leaving people wondering why.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Did Not Attend

A report by Times Now suggests that Shah Rukh Khan avoided the funeral to stay away from political controversies. Siddique’s death is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has a history of threatening both Salman and Shah Rukh. Reports say that King Khan wanted to protect himself by staying out of the situation.

A source shared, “Shah Rukh Khan does not want to get involved in any discussions about the murder or politics. With the risks linked to the gang, he chose to avoid the funeral to keep himself safe.”

Baba Siddique’s Role in Reuniting Salman and Shah Rukh

Baba Siddique was not only a respected politician but also played a key role in bringing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan back together. The two actors had been friends but had a serious disagreement that lasted for nearly five years. They avoided attending the same events and did not talk to each other publicly.

Their relationship changed at Siddique’s Iftar party in 2013, where they hugged and ended their long dispute. This moment became a memorable and celebrated event in Bollywood.