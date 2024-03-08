Big Reveal: Mawra Hocane’s new Insta post is about her ‘wedding’

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is known for her success in both Lollywood and Bollywood. The actress, who made her Indian debut with ‘Sanam Teri Kasam,’ is often in the limelight not only for her acting skills but also for her personal life.

Speculation had been rife about Mawra’s relationship with co-star Ameer Gilani, with fans eagerly anticipating news of their wedding. However, Mawra took to social media to set the record straight. She put an end rumors surrounding her rumored impending wedding.

In a recent post, accompanied by a series of photos, she clarified, “NOOOO it’s not my wedding, not now, not next week, not next month, not this year… now if we are done with the gossip.. here’s a little bts from my next..ty!”

The clarification comes in the wake of viral photos showing Mawra adorned as a bride in a yellow outfit with floral jewelry, sparking widespread speculation about an imminent wedding.

Mawra, in her Instagram caption, confirmed that these images were from a shoot, not her actual wedding, urging fans not to be misled.

Mawra Hocane made her acting debut in 2011 with Khichari Salsa. She has worked in some of the most popular Pakistani dramas, such as Daasi, Sabaat, Mein Bushra, Maryam, Neem, Nauroz, and more.