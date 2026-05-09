Big surprise planned at Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer launch?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s upcoming pan-India film Peddi is creating huge excitement even before its release. The makers are now preparing for a grand trailer launch event in Bhopal on May 16, 2026. The event is expected to be one of the biggest promotional film events of the year.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, while premiere shows are planned for June 3.

Peddi Trailer Launch Event Details

According to reports, the trailer of Peddi will be unveiled at a massive event in Bhopal. Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, and filmmaker Sukumar are expected to attend the launch event.

One of the biggest highlights is likely to be a live performance by music composer A. R. Rahman. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the Oscar-winning composer perform songs from the film live on stage.

The film’s music has already become a major talking point online. Songs like “Chikiri Chikiri” and “Rai Rai Raa Raa” received a strong response from audiences and created solid buzz for the movie. Social media users are also praising Ram Charan’s transformation in the film.

The actor will reportedly appear in two different looks, including a rugged village cricketer and an intense wrestler named Peddi Pehlwan. These looks have increased curiosity among fans across India.

Strong Buzz for Peddi

Even before release, Peddi has started performing strongly in overseas advance bookings. Reports suggest that the film crossed impressive ticket sales in North America within a few hours of bookings opening.

The movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in important roles. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi is expected to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026.