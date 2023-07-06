Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Indian expat from Kerala wins 2 cash prizes on same day

Published: 6th July 2023
Photo: Big Ticket/Instagram

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won two cash prizes on the same day in the recently held Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner Ajimon Kochuman, who owned a consulting firm along with friends in Dubai— bagged a cash prize worth Dirham 30,000 (Rs 6,74,353) after buying ticket 178015 for the raffle draw number 253.

Kochuman, who hails from Kollum district, Kerala, also won Dirham 10,000 (Rs 2,24,807) cash prize for attending the live draw.

He has been a resident of Dubai for the past nine years.

“I raced up to the stage to collect a Dh10,000 cash prize cheque. Then I saw so many missed calls on my phone from Big Ticket. Someone there told me that I had won another cash prize of Dh30,000 ” Kochuman quoted by Gulf News.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

