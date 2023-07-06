UAE: 36-yr-old Kerala man wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty-Free draw

Abu Dhabi: A 36-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Kerala won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,24,85,900) on Wednesday in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner Mani Balaraj— won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 428 after buying the lucky ticket number 0405, which he had purchased online on June 23.

Balaraj has been a resident of Abu Dhabi for the last 12 years and works in the IT industry.

He will be sharing the prize money with four other friends.

Balaraj is the 211th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners

Another German citizen turned a millionaire at the Millennium Dubai Duty-Free Millionaire show and the most amazing surprise was held at Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport.

Sixty-three-year-old Nawaf Saad, a Saudi Arabian national based in Jeddah, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car, with ticket number 0691 in Finest Surprise Series 1843, which he purchased online on June 21.