Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Rs 33 crore

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expatriate from Umm Al Quwain won the Big Ticket raffle draw series 253, held in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Mohammed Ali Moideen who bagged the grand prize of Dh 15 million (Rs 33,45,84,771), had purchased a lucky ticket number bearing 061908 on June 7.

When the host of the show called Moideen to convey the news, in the midst of the loud music playing behind the scenes, Moideen attempted to hear the host’s words, shouting, “I can’t hear you; the sound of music is too loud.”

According to the Khaleej Times, as the host Richard screamed that Moideen had won the Dh 15 million grand prize, the call got disconnected.

It is reported that the organizers reached out to Moideen after the show.

Also Read UAE astronaut captures Dubai coastline from space

Meanwhile, any individual can buy tickets online through Big Ticket’s official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport, offering participants the chance to win incredible prizes and experience the exhilaration firsthand.