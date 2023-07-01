UAE astronaut captures Dubai coastline from space

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2023 4:42 pm IST
View of Dubai from space (Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captured the coastline of Dubai from the International Space Station (ISS).

The photo showcases UAE’s iconic landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, and The World Islands.

“Say hello to the place that is a microcosm of the world. Our stunning Dubai as seen from space,” he tweeted on Friday.

Al Neyadi has captured parts of the UAE and the wider Arab world since arriving at the station on March 2 on a six-month mission.

During Eid Al Adha, Al Neyadi tweeted a video of himself wearing an Emirati kandura and holding Suhail — the MBRSC game mascot — also dressed in traditional dress.

