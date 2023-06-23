UAE astronaut shares breathtaking view of Jerusalem from space

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) shared a breathtaking view of Jerusalem from the space.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Al Neyadi shared a image of night view of Jerusalem.

The caption read, “#Jerusalem from space… looks like the flower of all flowers.”

Here is a look of Jerusalem from space

#Jerusalem from space… looks like the flower of all flowers 🌹 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jiXVOTxoE0 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 22, 2023

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been keen to publish stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Al Neyadi had previously shared pictures of Arab cities, most notably Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Baghdad and Rabat.

On April 28, Al Neyadi – made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk with his American colleague Stephen Bowen.

Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.

The mission is a historic landmark for the UAE.