Emirates to add more flights ahead of Haj, Eid Al Adha travel surge

Abu Dhabi: With the onset of Haj season and upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, Dubai-based Emirates airline is layering on additional flights to key regional destinations to meet the significant travel demand.

Emirates has deployed additional flights for pilgrims to embark on their journey to and from the holy city of Makkah.

Ten flights have been added to and from Jeddah, which will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft designated for pilgrims until July 7.

The Haj flights to Jeddah will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule to the Kingdom and are open to travellers holding a valid Haj visa and, if above the age of 12, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Madinah will also be served with daily flights during this time.

“Emirates has already seen strong bookings for Haj travel from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Mauritius and South Africa,” it said in the statement.

Saudi Arabia expects 2.6 million pilgrims this season, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. The Kingdom has already welcomed more than 1.3 million pilgrims during this year’s Haj, which begins on June 26.

Increased flights for Eid Al Adha

In preparation for the busy Eid Al Adha travel period, Emirates has deployed an additional 34 flights to popular destinations across the region.

With an estimated 78,000 people from across the region expected to fly with Emirates over the six-day-long Eid Al Adha holiday.