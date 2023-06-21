Flydubai bracing for busiest summer ever; expects 4.5M passengers

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based flydubai is bracing for busiest summer season ever, with more than 4.5 million passengers expected to travel between June 1 and September 30 across its growing network.

The carrier offers passengers the option to travel to 117 destinations in 52 countries this summer, including Krabi, Milan, Bergamo, Neum, Pattaya, St Petersburg, and more.

It will start operating nine seasonal summer destinations from June 21 onward.

During the Eid Al Adha travel period between June 24 and July 2, the airline increased its capacity by 20 percent at selected destinations across its network to accommodate the significant increase in travel demand.

This includes popular destinations such as

Baku

Beirut

Colombo

Male

Tbilisi

Yerevan

Zanzibar

Travel guidelines

The carrier has also issued travel advisories to ensure a smooth journey for its passengers travellng through Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) this summer.

Customers have been advised to book early and book online

Arrive at the airport at least four hours before the departure time of their flight

Check-in closes 60 minutes before the flight departure time

Boarding gates will close 20 minutes before departure

Online check-in opens from 48 hours up to 90 minutes before the flight departure time

Check baggage allowance before travel

Check all the documentation required for travel

Check visas and health requirements