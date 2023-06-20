Dubai-based British billionaire among missing Titanic submersible

A Dubai-based British billionaire businessman is among five people missing after a submarine, exploring the wreckage of the Titanic, disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean. A search operation is underway, Reuters reported.

Fifty-nine-year-old Hamish Harding, who runs an airline, was aboard the 21-foot vessel that set off on Sunday morning for an eight-hour journey to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Harding wrote about the Titanic expedition mission. “I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic,” read his post.

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow,” Harding added.

Others missing include the founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush.

According to media reports, the submarine is manned by Frenchman Paul Henry Nargeolet. Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman who are considered to be members of one of the most prominent business families in Pakistan were also on board.

Paul Henry Nargeolet (Photo: Twitter)

Stockton Rush (Photo: Twitter)

OceanGate Expeditions, a company offering eight-day missions to see the Titanic debris at a cost of $250,000 (Rs 2,05,22,125) per person, confirmed that its submarine was lost at sea with crew members on board.

“Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families,” OceanGate said in a statement.

“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible,” it added.

“We anticipate there is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point,” Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said on Monday afternoon to reporters in Boston.