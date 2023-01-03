Big Ticket Draw: Indian expat engineer wins 1 kg gold on 1st day of 2023

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expat won 1 kilogram of 24-carat gold during the Big Ticket electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi on the first day of the new year— 2023.

The winner of the draw, Karamangattil Krishnakumar, lucky individual to take home the guaranteed prize. Throughout December 2022, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw gives customers a chance to walk away with 1kg of gold every week.

Karamangattil Krishnakumar, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, is employed as an engineer. He has been living in the UAE since 1994 and has been buying Big Tickets for the past three years.

Karamangattil told Big Ticket representatives that he didn’t plan how his prize money would be spent because he wasn’t expecting to win.

Karamangattil added that he will continue buying Big Tickets until the day he receives the winning phone call about the jackpot.

Big Ticket customers who purchase lottery tickets during the month of January are automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw in which one winner will receive 1 kg of 24-carat gold prize every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the show dates will also have the chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 23 million on February 3.