Big Tollywood event at LB Stadium in May,  Prabhas donates 35 lakhs

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas, known for his roles in films like Salaar and Baahubali, is now gearing up for the much-anticipated film Kalki2898 AD. He is known for his friendly personality. Prabhas is revered for his generosity and often serves hearty meals to those on the sets or visiting his home.

Apart from his philanthropic acts, Prabhas recently donated a significant amount of Rs 35 lakh to the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA). This significant donation will support the charitable work of the Film Workers Organization. Prabhas is the first Telugu actor to donate to the TFDA. Several other actors are expected to donate to the welfare of the directors.

The TFDA expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prabhas for his thoughtful gesture. Their confidence in the association’s development has been bolstered by this generous contribution. The TFDA plans to commemorate this act of kindness by celebrating Director’s Day on May 4 in Hyderabad. This special day pays tribute to the late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, honoring his remarkable contributions to the Telugu film industry.

To mark the occasion, invitations have been extended to leading actors, directors, and technicians, including celebrities like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nani, Nitiin, and Allari Naresh at LB Stadium Hyderabad. Director’s Day promises to be a memorable event celebrating collaboration and creativity in Telugu cinema.

Prabhas’s contribution to the TFDA reflects his understanding of how important directors are in the film industry. The TFDA is currently working on projects to help people, and Prabhas’s donation shows that unity and kindness are important values in Tollywood.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Prabhas is currently occupied with Kalki 2898 AD as he gears up for multiple projects such as The Rajasaab and Spirit. Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi thriller, has managed to assemble Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone on its cast list – making it one of the most awaited films this year.