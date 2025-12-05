Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam was supposed to release on December 5. Premieres were planned in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and overseas. Governments had even approved special ticket hikes. A day before release, everything collapsed when the Madras High Court put a stay on the film.

Online bookings were stopped, premieres were cancelled, and fans were left angry and confused. Adding fuel to the fire, BookMyShow briefly showed “Releasing in 2026” on the film’s page. Screenshots went viral, memes flooded social media, and many wondered if the delay was for a year. Trade circles believe it was an automatic placeholder date since there was no confirmed release date in the system.

Old Debts Behind A New Block

The real issue is not Akhanda 2 itself. It goes back to old films like Dookudu, 1: Nenokkadine, and Aagadu. Eros International and 14 Reels Entertainment had a financial and rights agreement. In 2019, an arbitral tribunal ordered 14 Reels to pay about Rs. 11.23 crore with interest and to clear all formalities. Courts up to the Supreme Court upheld this award by 2021, but no payment was made.

When Eros found that Akhanda 2 was being produced by a related company, 14 Reels Plus, they argued that it was an alter ego of 14 Reels Entertainment. They asked the court to stop the release until their dues, now over Rs. 50 crore, were secured. The Division Bench finally ordered that Akhanda 2 cannot be released or streamed unless the entire award with interest is paid.

Settlement Talks And The Road Ahead

Producers Ram and Gopi Achanta are now negotiating with Eros. Reports say they have agreed to pay around 50 percent of the claimed dues, nearly Rs. 26 crore, with cheques for the remaining amount. Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have also reportedly agreed to cut a part of their remunerations to ease the burden.

If the court accepts the compromise and lifts the stay, Akhanda 2 could quickly get a new release date and the roar of Akhanda may finally be heard in theatres.