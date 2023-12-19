Big trouble in Animal movie’s Netflix release, here’s sad news

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster film, ‘Animal,’ made a roaring entry into cinemas on December 1, garnering widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and stellar cast performances. As eager fans await the movie’s release on OTT platforms, a recent development has brought disappointment, particularly for those anticipating the uncut version on Netflix.

While enthusiasts who missed the theatrical release and those looking forward to a seamless viewing experience were eagerly anticipating the uncut edition, a setback has emerged.

Ranbir Kapoor from Animal movie (Twitter)

Netflix, a popular streaming platform, is now bound to stream content that has been censored and approved by the Indian censor board (Central Board of Film Certification), as per the latest reports.

The uncut version of ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly boasted a runtime of 3 hours and 51 minutes, promising an even more intense and unfiltered experience compared to the theatrical release. Several unseen scenes were expected to be added in the OTT version which was expected to be available on Netflix approximately six to eight weeks after its theatrical debut. However, it seems like the streaming giant cannot showcase content that hasn’t received the censor board’s approval.

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification, in its assessment of ‘Animal,’ awarded the film an ‘A’ certificate following recommendations for 5-6 alterations.

Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers of Animal about this issue.