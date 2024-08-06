Big troubles for Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s show Barzakh

Islamabad: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer Barzakh has landed in trouble in Pakistan. The show, which was released on YouTube last month, will be taken down from YouTube in Pakistan on August 9, three days after the finale airs. The news was confirmed by Zindagi on Instagram. In a statement, they confirmed that they are pulling down the six-episode series. The reason is said to be the gay love story explored in the series.

“We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation,” the team said in their statement.

The show’s director Asim Abbasi also shared the statement on his handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “#barzakh Yes, the finale still airs tonight.”

More About Barzakh

Barzakh, produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal, boasts a talented cast including Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti. Notably, the series was the sole South Asian show to premiere at the prestigious Series Mania Festival 2023 in France.

The buzz ignited when an episode featured Fawad M. Khan (playing Saifullah) and Franco Giusti (playing Lorenzo) almost sharing a kiss. This sparked a significant backlash against the show, with some viewers demanding a boycott due to its LGBTQIA+ themes.