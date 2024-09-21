Big troubles for Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s movie in Mumbai

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is finally coming to Indian theaters on October 2, 2024. After months of delays, the official announcement excited fans eager to see this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen.

A Long-Awaited Release

Originally set to release in India in December 2022, the movie was delayed without explanation, disappointing fans. The Legend of Maula Jatt was a massive hit in Pakistan, grossing over Rs 400 crore globally by August 2023, making it one of the country’s biggest successes. Now, after nearly two years of waiting, Indian audiences will finally get the chance to watch it in theaters.

The Legend of Maula Jatt (X)

Limited Release in India

There’s some unfortunate news for fans in Mumbai. Due to opposition from certain political groups, the film’s release there has been canceled. For now, The Legend of Maula Jatt will only be released in the Punjab region, where it is expected to perform well. If the film succeeds in Punjab, the makers might expand the release to other regions, including South India.

Currently, there are no plans for an OTT release.

A Star-Studded Cast

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 Punjabi classic Maula Jatt and features a stellar cast. Fawad Khan, known for his roles in Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat, plays the lead character, Maula Jatt. Mahira Khan, who gained popularity in India for her role in Raees, plays his love interest, Mukhoo. Their on-screen pairing has generated significant excitement.