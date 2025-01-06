Big troubles for Ram Charan’s Game Changer movie

Hyderabad: The highly awaited movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to release on January 10, 2025, during the Sankranti festival. Directed by Shankar, the film is a political action thriller about an IAS officer fighting corruption.

While fans are excited, the movie’s release in Tamil Nadu faces problems due to a dispute with Lyca Productions.

Lyca Productions, the makers of Indian 3, have asked the Tamil Film Producers Council to stop Game Changer’s Tamil release. They claim that Shankar must complete Indian 3 before releasing any other films. The delay in Indian 3 happened because of pending shoots and changes planned after the mixed response to Indian 2. This disagreement between Shankar and Lyca has created a legal issue.

Despite the objections, the makers of Game Changer are confident the film will release as scheduled. Industry experts believe that Lyca’s demand may not hold up legally, and exhibitors in Tamil Nadu are also against blocking the release.

Adding to the controversy, the grand promotional event for Game Changer in Chennai has been canceled. The event, which was rumored to have Tamil superstar Vijay as the chief guest, was expected to generate significant buzz for the film’s Tamil release. However, reports suggest that ongoing tensions with Lyca Productions and the uncertainty surrounding the release led to the decision to call off the event.

Game Changer has a strong cast and a gripping story, promising to be a hit across India. Whether it overcomes this controversy or faces delays will soon be revealed, but for now, the movie has everyone’s attention.