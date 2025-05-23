Mumbai: The excitement is already building up for the upcoming season of India’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 19. The Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to break away from tradition, bringing with it major twists, an extended run, and fresh faces in 2025.

Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly kick off earlier than usual, premiering on July 30, 2025, and will run until January 2026, making it the longest season in the history of the show. Traditionally, the show airs for around three months, but this season will stretch for approximately 5.5 months, offering fans an extended dose of drama, entertainment, and surprises.

Superstar Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with the show, will return as host. The 59-year-old actor is expected to shoot for the first promo by the end of June. His involvement remains one of the key highlights, as fans eagerly await his weekend appearances and signature hosting style.

In a surprising move, the makers have also reportedly decided to skip Bigg Boss OTT this year. The digital spin-off had gained popularity on platforms like JioCinema but will take a backseat to focus entirely on the TV format for Season 19.

The show will also feature a fresh lineup of contestants, promising more drama inside the Bigg Boss house. Despite previous rumors of internal disputes at Endemol Shine India (Banijay Asia), it’s now confirmed that the production house is all set to continue steering the Bigg Boss franchise forward.

