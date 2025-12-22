Islamabad: One Pakistani drama that has currently left fans and Lollywood lovers on the edge of their seats is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra. So far, 14 episodes of the show have aired, and viewers are now eagerly waiting for the 15th episode.

The last two episodes came as a major treat for Bilal and Hania fans, as Kamyar and Ayra finally confessed their love for each other. Adding to the excitement, their families also agreed to their marriage, making it seem like the story was heading toward a happy turn.

However, here comes the twist.

The internet is currently flooded with theories and teaser clips suggesting that Kamyar and Ayra may part ways on their wedding day itself. Yes, you read that right. These speculations have left fans shocked and divided.

Bilal Abbas Khan has especially sparked curiosity with his expressive performance. In the latest episode, which aired on December 20, viewers noticed a sudden change in Kamyar’s expressions, a revenge smile. The subtle shift has ignited discussions about his true intentions toward Ayra, with many believing that his behavior hints at hidden motives.

Several theories are now doing the rounds online. Some viewers speculate that Kamyar may seek revenge on Ayra for slapping him earlier in the show. Others believe that the trouble may not come from Kamyar at all, but from Fariha, his former lover, or Khawar, the man Ayra was initially supposed to marry, who could create chaos on the day of the nikah and lead to misunderstandings between the lead couple.

It wont be Kamyar that dumps her , from this teaser it looks like she kicks him out for something & the kindly way the Brother in law is leading him away hints at his innocence #MeriZindagiHaiTu pic.twitter.com/9YZNh6tpHN — Sadaf Haider (@tomtomatoe) December 21, 2025

With its unpredictable storyline, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas right now. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds in the upcoming episodes. One thing is certain that just one smile from Kamyar has managed to set the entire internet buzzing.