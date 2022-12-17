BIG Update: Abdu Rozik quits Bigg Boss 16? Video goes viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is on the roll. The show has got the tag of ‘one of the most hit seasons’, thanks to the interesting mix of contestants whose infectious energy is creating storms inside the house. Abdu Rozik is one contestant who is loved by millions for his warm personality. Fans want the foreign housemate to stay in the show till the finale. However, the latest promo has left the viewers in shock.

The teaser shared by Colors TV on Instagram shows Bigg Boss asking Abdu to leave the show and come out of the house. Following the announcement, not only the 19-year-old but also his housemates, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen getting emotional. Abdu hugs everyone and bids a final goodbye to the inmates. Watch the promo below.

But wait, worry not. Abdu is out only for a few days and he will be back soon. His elimination is only a temporary one. Bigg Boss Tak, a social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss, tweeted, “Abdu Rozik is out of the #BiggBoss16 house on medical grounds and if things get better, he will be back inside the house soon. I heard either back pain or visa could also be the reason behind his sudden exit.”

Abdu Rozik is out of the #BiggBoss16 house on medical grounds and if things get better, he will be back inside the house soon. I heard either back pain or visa could also be the reason behind his sudden exit. pic.twitter.com/cgtAQVXtqW — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 17, 2022

While a few sources are saying that the prank played on him is the reason behind Abdu’s immediate exit, others are quoting his health issues. However, we don’t know the exact reason.

