BIG Update: Prabhas makes Hollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan!

Hyderabad: Rebel star Prabhas is currently enjoying the peak of his career. His golden ticket to superstardom came after the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. The huge success catapulted the Saaho actor’s fame, so much so that he became the national heartthrob in very little time and since then there is no looking back for him. And now, latest reports suggest that the pan-India actor is all set to make his Hollywood debut.

Well, it is being said that Prabhas’ highly-anticipated upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, which is slated to release in multiple Indian languages, will also be releasing English. Yes, you read that right! A report in 123 Telugu says that actor Krishnamraju has officially revealed it during his recent interaction with the media. The makers are reportedly in talks with the popular production houses in Hollywood regarding the release of the high-budget movie’s English dubbed version.

#Adipurush Post Production in final stage #Prabhas will start dubbing for his Role pic.twitter.com/wiMTAtVHgS — Prabhas (@PrasanthTalks) June 27, 2022

Apart from Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the important roles. The big-budget movie, which is currently in the last leg of the shooting, is currently slated to hit the screens on 12 January, 2023. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Spirit and Project K in his pipeline.