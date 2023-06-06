BIG update: Ranbir Kapoor in Aryan Khan’s debut project!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is making his mark both in Bollywood and the business world. From making his way into Bollywood as a writer and director to investing in luxury brands, the star kid is leaving no stone unturned to make a name for himself and consistently finds himself in the headlines, captivating the attention of both fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

All about Aryan Khan’s debut movie

Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the show titled ” Stardom.” From the writing to the directing, the star kid is working rigorously to make sure his series is a smashing success and has now begun filming the series in Mumbai.

The Six-Part series will focus on the history of Hindi Cinema along with various cameos.

Is Ranbir making a cameo?

Following his announcement and the disclosure that Lakshya Lawani is the lead in the series, there are also reports that Ranbir Kapoor has shot for a cameo. Yes, you read that right! This is going to be the star kid’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar has also made a guest appearance in Stardom, thus intriguing the interest of the audiences when Aryan Khan confirmed his debut earlier in December.

Aryan shared a picture confirming his debut as a filmmaker. In the picture that Aryan Khan shared, we can see a booklet kept on a table. It has ‘For Aryan Khan’ written on it in big letters. Sharing this picture Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”