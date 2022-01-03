Bigg Boss 15: Four new contestants enter house

Mumbai: Makers of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 are leaving no stone unturned to grill the contestants by introducing news twists and challenges. The last Weekend Ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan making a big revelation about an upcoming surprise in the show. The twist was nothing but the addition of challengers. Yes, you heard that right.

Bigg Boss 15 challengers

In Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw popular TV personalities Munmun Dutta, Akansha Puri, Surbhi Chandna and Vishal Singh entering the house as challengers for the Ticket To Finale task. They will be staying in the house for a day and will leave after handing over the Ticket to Finale to Top 4 BB 15 contestants.

It is being reported that the episode has already been shot and Surbhi, Vishal, Akanksha and Munmun are already out of the house. It will be interesting to see who they all choose as the Top 4 contestants. If the buzz is to be believed then Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra have won the Ticket To Finale and have secured their spot in top 5.

Reports have it that Bigg Boss 15 will air its finale episode on January 16th as the makers have no plans to extend the show due to its low TRPs. An official announcement on the finale date is still awaited. Contestants who are currently battling inside the house are — Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai.

It will be surely interesting to see how tables are going to turn inside Bigg Boss 15 house in the last two weeks.