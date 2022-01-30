Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra eliminated from finale race; Tejaswi, Pratik reach top 2

Karan Kundrra, who enjoys a massive fan following, won hearts with strong, straight forward and positive personality

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 30th January 2022 10:38 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15: Twitter predicts 3 finalists of the show
Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra (Twitter)

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra, who was considered as one of the strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 15, has been eliminated from the finale race. This news was confirmed by the an insider source Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter.

With Karan Kundrra’s eviction, Bigg Boss 15 is now very close to get its winner as the show has finally got its top 2 of the season — Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal.

Speaking about Karan Kundrra, the TV Heartthrob was one of the much-hyped celebrity on Bigg Boss 15. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, won hearts with strong, straight forward and positive personality. Karan’s fans hailed him for mastermind side, emotional quotient, and brilliant command over the game.

