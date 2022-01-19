Bigg Boss 15's fifth Ticket To Finale goes to...

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting with each passing day. The wildcard entries and new twist in each episode is what making the audience hooked to the screens. The show is inching towards finale and now it’s time for the housemates to redesign their strategies and reconstruct their alliances in the game.

The boiling pot of entertainment gets spicier with Rajiv Aditia’s re-entry on the show with special powers. In yesterday’s episode, the non-VIPs playing ticket to finale task. According to Live Feed, Tejasswi, Abhijit and Nishant have won the task and will be competing to win the next Ticket To Finale in the upcoming episode.

Nishant Bhat wins Ticket To Finale

Latest news is coming in that Nishant Bhat has won the fifth Ticket To Finale. He is now the new VIP housemate and has entered the finale week along with other four contestants — Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty. The Real Khabri confirmed the news on Twitter.

Breaking #BiggBoss LiveFeed#NishantBhatt is the VIP of #BiggBoss15 after winning the task — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 18, 2022

Interestingly, all Bigg Boss OTTians — Nishant, Shamita and Pratik have entered the finale week.

Meanwhile, the non-VIPs of Bigg Boss 15 are — Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia and Abhijit Bichukale.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 15 will air its finale in January last week. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on January 16. But later, Salman Khan announced the show’s extension for two more weeks.

It will be interesting to see how tables are going to turn in the upcoming episodes. Will Tejasswi manage to get back her position in finale week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.