Meet first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: India’s much-loved stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which based on the American show Fear Factor, has received a lot of popularity over the years. The 11th season of the show concluded in September, 2021 and due to its gripping content, it was audience most favourite show.

And now, there’s some exciting news coming in for KKK fans. Though there is no official announcement yet about the upcoming season, reports of the probable contestants who might take part in the show are surfacing online.

Simba Nagpal in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

According to a latest report in Filmibeat, Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal is the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor, who impressed the BB audience with his straightforwardness, is already prepping for the stunt-based reality show, report stated.

“Post Bigg Boss 15, Simba has been looking for some substantial projects with challenging characters to play! He’ll also star in Khatron Ke Khiladi this year and is looking forward for the same,” a source informed the news portal.

About Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal’s journey in the industry began with MTV’s Splitsvilla 11. He later featured in shows like Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Bhayam. In Bigg Boss 15, the actor made headlines for his physical fight with co-contestant Umar Riaz and for the way he was eliminated from house in coffin. In his short journey, Simba managed to impress BB fans and even show host Salman Khan.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi

KKK 11 was one of the most successful seasons and even did wonders in TRPs. The show had interesting mix of contestants and shooting spot was Cape Town in South Africa. Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner and Divyanka Tripathi walked home with runner-up title.

Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Which celebrity do you want to see in the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments section below.