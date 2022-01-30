Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty eliminated from finale race

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 will get its winner very soon. The show is all set to conclude tonight and super excited fans will get to see Salman Khan announcing the winner name in his style.

Shamita Shetty eliminated

While audience is curious to know who will take home the precious, shining trophy of Bigg Boss 15 tonight, a latest shocking update is coming in that Shamita Shetty has been evivcted from finale race. It is being said that her journey has been ended on fourth position.

Nishant Bhat who was standing on fifth position in the finalists list, has accepted the briefcase offer and left the show.

Bigg Boss 15 top 3

Bigg Boss 15 has now got its confirmed top 3 of the season. They are —

Pratik Sehajpal Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in the comments section below.