‘Bigg Boss 15’: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra get into ugly fight again

Mumbai: It seems there is trouble in the lovers’ paradise as ‘Bigg Boss 15’ couple Karan Kundrra and Tajasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task.

In an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Tejasswi is heard saying to Karan during a task “Kamozoro ki nishani…(sign of a coward)”. It is not clear what the task is about and why the television actress made such a claim.

This statement made Karan really angry, who later was heard saying: “Mere peeche peeche mat khela kar.. Shut the …up man… jo tu harkaten karti firti hai poori duniya dekhri hai … (Don’t play games behind my back… Whatever you do the entire world can see’)”.

Defending herself, Tejasswi is heard saying: “Mainai ek line boli… itni jali teri… (I just said one line and you are behaving like this).”

“Have the guts to stand and finish the conversation,” she added.

This led to a war of words with Karan, who said: “Apni shakal dekh… you are nothing but genuine yahaan par. (Please look at your face.) Tera saga kaun hai tu yeh bhi nahi decide kar paayi (You couldn’t decide who was yours here).”

Hearing all this, Tejasswi breaks down in tears and says to the housemates: “Who talks to their girlfriend like that… I am done.”