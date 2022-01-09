Bigg Boss 15 top 5: Tejasswi bags first position, Umar still in list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing some intense fights among the housemates who are battling hard to reach finale and lift the precious trophy. Ormax media‘s weekly rating report is out wherein Tejasswi Prakash tops the list followed by Karan Kundrra.

Bigg Boss 15 top 5 list

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Shamita Shetty

Umar Riaz

Pratik Sehajpal

Tejasswi and Karan have been maintaining there positions in top 2 every week. We see changes in 3rd, 4th and 5th positions. It is being reported that Umar Riaz has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. Despite the eviction, Umar has managed to secure 4th position on the India’s Most Popular contestants list. Pratik Sehajpal, who failed to win Ticket To Finale and is in bottom 3, has secured 5th position.

Umar Riaz’s exit

A strong competitor, Umar Riaz was told to leave the show due to incidents of repeated violence and aggression. He is best known for his one liners and camaraderie with Karan Kundrra. The hearts of millions were broken after his elimination reports went viral on social media.