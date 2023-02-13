Bigg Boss 16: 17M votes for MC Stan; see Priyanka, Shiv’s count

Mumbai: After 135 days of challenges, drama and fun, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 finally got concluded on Sunday, February 12. MC Stan won the trophy while Shiv Thakare walked home with the runner-up title. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up in third position followed by Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

The rapper’s victory was the result of an overwhelming number of votes from fans, with a reported 17 million votes cast in his favor. A tweet showcasing the votes graph is circulating on Twitter.

While MC Stan’s impressive vote count has left fans stunned, many viewers are also curious about the vote totals for the other contestants, particularly Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare who were in the tough competition

Priyanka and Shiv received a significant number of votes but were unable to surpass Stan’s massive following. The Udaariyan actress received 6.89M votes. Shiv, on the other hand, received 6.28M votes.

Regardless of the vote count, all three contestants have been receiving huge love from their fans and friends for their performances on the show. Each brought their own unique style and personality to the Bigg Boss 16 house.

