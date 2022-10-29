Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik removed from show?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is on the roll. The show is slowly getting the tag of blockbuster, thanks to the interesting mix of contestants. Host Salman Khan who was down with dengue is back. The nominated contestants for next elimination are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. However, a promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode has left viewers in shock.

In the short teaser shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Salman can be seen announcing Abdu Rozik’s elimination. Yes, you read that right! Bhaijaan orders Abdu to come outside the house right away. Hearing this, Nimrit breaks into tears. Watch the video below.

However, it seems like Salman Khan’s move is only to teach a lesson to the contestants and Abdu Rozik’s eviction is not on cards, according to inside sources. We hear that there is no elimination this week. Let’s wait for the episode to air to get more details.

Speaking more about Abdu Rozik, the 19-year-old singer from Tajikistan is one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 16. From former BB contestants to fans, he has become everyone’s favorite with his cute antics and positive personality.

Will Abdu Rozik get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16? What do you think? Comment below.