Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to quit show for 2nd time? Check date

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik’s fans are rejoicing as the young star is all set to make a comeback on Bigg Boss 16. His re-entry is expected to be aired either in today or tomorrow’s episode. For the unversed, Abdu made a temporary exit from the Salman Khan-hosted show due to his other work commitments.

However, fresh buzz has it that he may be quitting the show for a second time. Yes, you read that right! Reports have it that Abdu Rozik’s time on Bigg Boss 16 may be coming to an end soon. It is rumored that the singer, who has a large fan base across all ages, will be leaving the show in January 2023. This would mark the second time that Rozik has left the show.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik and host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Reportedly, Abdu Rozik has several professional commitments that he needs to fulfil, which is why he is likely to leave the show next month.

Bigg Boss 16 viewers will have to wait and see whether Rozik decides to stay on the show or leave once again. It is uncertain how his departure would affect the show, but it is clear that his presence has been a major talking point among viewers and has added to the drama and intrigue of the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for updates Bigg Boss 16.