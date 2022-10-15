Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik turns thief, know why

Mumbai: Tajikistani social media sensation Abdu Rozik, has garnered attention yet again. In the latest episode of Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Abdu turned into a thief for a task with filmmaker Sajid Khan.

The Friday Ka Vaar episode started with Salman Khan’s entry into the house and becoming Bigg Boss for one day to give interesting and challenging tasks to the BB contestants.

The first task was to serve juice to their co-contestants, based on their characters. After this, Salman called Sajid Khan to the confession room and gave him a secret task to steal some valuable items of the housemates and keep them in the store room.

Guess who became the partner in the crime of Sajid in this task. None other than the crush of all the BB 16 girl contestants – Abdu.

The Tajik Singer-rapper cutely and innocently stole the item in front of everyone’s eyes.

Salman then followed this up with another amusing task. Sajid now had to conceal Abdu in the activity area and convince the other roommates that he was missing! Salman then entered the home with Abdu and met the participants and schooled them for their last week’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, life hasn’t been a cakewalk for Abdu as he was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder.

Unable to read or write, Abdu started to hum his own tunes and write his own lyrics to block out the negativity and started to home-school himself. Later, while singing on the streets of Tajikistan he was spotted and sponsored by a member of the UAE’s royal family. This helped Rozik to harness and hone his skills and allowed him to travel all over the world