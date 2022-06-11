Bigg Boss 16: Anjali Arora joins as confirmed contestant?

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is slowly gearing up for its OTT season 2 and the official 16th season. According to the rumours that are churning out on internet, it seems like makers are looking to crop best celebrities as contestants to make the shows more interesting and spicy. Several names of the probable participants have been doing rounds in media.

Anjali Arora in Bigg Boss 16?

Latest update that is coming in has it that, Lock Upp fame and social media sensation Anjali Arora might take part in Bigg Boss 16. According to Telly Chakkar, she is currently in talks with the makers of the show.

More about the ‘Kacha Badam’ girl

Anjali Arora started her career as a social media influencer on the video-sharing app TikTok. Following its ban, the actress started making viral content on YouTube, and Instagram which has won millions of hearts. Currently, she enjoys 11.3 million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she shares glimpses of her life.

She rose to fame after her lip sync video to the song ‘Kacha Baadam’ went viral.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, the show will be aired after Bigg Boss OTT 2 which is expected to begin soon. Reportedly, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will replacing Karan Johar as host in BB OTT 2. Let’s wait for an official announcement.