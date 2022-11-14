‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana, Priyanka quarrel over sugar

After Archana gets back in the Bigg Boss 16 house, we see her fight on a new topic.

Published: 14th November 2022
'Bigg Boss' punishes Archana Gautam by making her the new captain
Archana Gautam (IANS)

Mumbai: As Archana Gautam is back in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, and fights over food items continue to occur.

In the upcoming episode, Priyanka will be seen asking for sugar, Archana denies giving it to her and tells her to ask Tina.

Priyanka says that sugar is common for all.

An argument breaks out between Priyanka, Archana, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot in which Priyanka commands that no ‘Cheeni ke Parathe’ will be made in the house.

In defence, Soundarya says that she consumes jaggery and not sugar.

