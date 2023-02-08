Bigg Boss 16: Arshi Khan tweets WINNER name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is creating a lot of noise among the reality show audience with the finale just two days away. Five finalists left in the battle are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Amid the fans’ curiosity to know the winner’s name, several celebrities for telly town have been dropping hints about the probable top 3 and winner of BB 16. Arshi Khan is the latest celeb to join the list.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant took to her Twitter recently to express her opinion about who will grab the trophy this year. According to Arshi, the winner is none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Three trends running simultaneously .. For me

PRIYANKA OWNS TROPHY pic.twitter.com/WGrFmDvXjj — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 6, 2023

Who will be the winner awaam ? I want #PriyankaChaharChoudhary winner 🏆 ! #PriyankaPaltan — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 7, 2023

Arshi’s tweet has created a buzz on social media, with fans and followers speculating if the announcement is indeed true. However, the official winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is yet to be announced by the makers of the show.

With just a couple of days to go, the tension inside Bigg Boss 16 is increasing and everyone is on the edge of their seats.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 16? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the finale.