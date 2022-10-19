Bigg Boss 16: Bottom 2, second elimination, wildcard entry & more

Mumbai: The competition among the Bigg Boss 16 contestants is getting tough with each passing day. With arguments, ugly fights and a lot of drama, the Salman Khan-hosted show is leave no stone unturned to create ripples on the internet. Read on to know all the important updates about the ongoing season below.

Bottom 2 Contestants

In a new twist on Tuesday, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name two contestants who according to them made no contribution to the house and were invisible. The majority of the housemates took Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Manya Singh’s names. As a part of the punishment, Bigg Boss said that the duo should wear a mask hiding their entire face until his next ‘adesh’.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan (Twitter) Manya Singh (Twitter)

Nominated Contestants For Week 2

The housemates who are nominated for the second elimination round are — Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. After Sreejita De, it is said that Manya is having a high chance of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this week.

Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entries

According to sources, makers are in talks with the below names to join the show as wildcard contestants. They are:

Gori Nagori’s close friend Sunny Choudhary

Munawar Faruqui

Gaurav Wadhwa

Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik (Twitter)

A few reports have it that eliminated contestant Sreejita De too might re-enter the show as a wildcard contestant in the coming weeks.

After Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare has been appointed as the new captain of Bigg Boss 16 and fans are already loving the game under his captainship.