Bigg Boss 16 Buzz: Sajid Khan to leave show after THIS date

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is currently locked inside Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, has been receiving a lot of flak since day 1. Initially, viewers and a few celebrities demanded Sajid’s ouster from the show due to his #MeToo controversy. And now, it seems like BB viewers are just irked with his attitude and behaviour inside BB’s house.

Fans are protesting on social media demanding his immediate eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Netizens are accusing the makers of wanted announcing no elimination whenever he is getting nominated.

Amid this heat, we have got an interesting update about Sajid Khan’s contract with the makers of the show. As per inside sources, the controversial filmmaker has given a minimum stay till January 15. So, there are zero chances of him getting evicted before that. If the inside information is anything to go by, Sajid Khan might walk home on January 21 or 22 just a few weeks before the finale. However, we have to wait for the upcoming episodes to get an official confirmation.

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week are — Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta.

What’s your take on Sajid Khan’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.