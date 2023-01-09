Bigg Boss 16: Confirmed! Abdu Rozik to quit show on THIS date

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been a major source of entertainment for TV audiences ever since it got premiered on October last year. From the dramatic challenges, twists and tasks to the intense interpersonal relationships between the contestants, there is never a dull moment on the show. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring a unique flavour to the series, making it a must-watch for BB fans.

And now, the latest update that is coming in is going to leave you all upset. According to inside sources and various social media pages, it is time for one of the most loved contestants Abdu Rozik to leave the show. After months of intense competition and fun, the popular contestant will bid farewell this week.

Yes, you read that right! Buzz has it that Abdu’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 is going to end on January 12, Thursday. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik (Twitter)

Despite his departure, Abdu Rozik’s time on the Salman Khan-hosted show will no doubt be remembered by audiences for years to come. His charisma, talent, determination and warm personality have made him a fan favorite and his contribution to the series will not be forgotten. His journey has been nothing short of eventful and his close bonds with his fellow contestants was the highlight of his stint.

What’s your take on Abdu Rozik’s exit from Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.

