Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 3 Evictions on cards; TOP 5 finalists

Mumbai: As the competition on Bigg Boss 16 gets intense, rumors are swirling about which contestants will make it to the finale week and who will get evicted next. With tensions running high inside the house, audience are sitting with the bated breathe to see who will reach top 5. The grand finale of BB 16 is speculated to take place on February 11 and 12. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Top 8 Contestants

After Soundarya Sharma’s elimination, housemates who are left the race are —

Tina Datta Shalin Bhanot Archana Gautam MC Stan Sumbul Touqeer Khan Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia Shiv Thakare Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 16

Rumours are high as fans and followers are putting out their own predictions on who will be evicted, many have their own favorite contestants that they are rooting for. According to our exclusive source close to the show, the three contestants who are likely to be on the chopping block are Tina Datta, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

Speaking to Siasat.com, source said, “Bigg Boss 16 has reached its final stages, it’s anyone’s game, and anything can happen. There are very high chances of Archana lifting the money briefcase this year. Shalin and Tina have lesser fan following compared Sumbul, Nimrit, Stan, Priyanka and Shiv.”

Bigg Boss 16 Winner

Predictions and social media buzz suggest that either Priyanka or Shiv is going to win Bigg Boss 16.

