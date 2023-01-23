Bigg Boss 16: First and second runner-up names leaked on Twitter

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is around the corner and fans can hardly contain their excitement. The competition is heating up among the top 8 contestants — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Mc Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

However, it seems that someone has jumped the gun and leaked the names of the first and second runner-up on Twitter. According to a viral tweet that has left fans on the edge of their seats, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 is said to be Shiv Thakare, while the second runner-up is MC Stan. While the tweet has not been confirmed by any official sources, it has been gaining a lot of attention online.

It also mentions the winner as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Check out the tweet below.

Fans of the show are now left excited to find out who will come out on the list of finalist, and the leaked names have certainly added fuel to the fire. Many are speculating that the tweet could be a hoax, while others are convinced that it is going to be true.

What’s your take on the tweet? Do you also think Priyanka and Shiv end up on being first and second positions respectively? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Bigg Boss 16.