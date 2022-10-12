Bigg Boss 16: First contestant to get eliminated is…

Mumbai: The first-ever elimination round of Bigg Boss 16 is nearing. Five contestants who got nominated this week are MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sreejita De. And now, all eyes are on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan will be announcing the name of the first contestant to walk out of the show. While fans wait for the episode to air, let’s have a look at the probable contestants who are likely to get evicted this week.

Viewers to save MC Stan?

Going by the social media buzz and trends, MC Stan has a high chance of receiving the highest number of votes. He will be saved by the audience as they are liking his game. Tina and Gori too have very less chance of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 as they are quite entertaining.

I APPRECIATE YOU BRO ALWAYS#Mcstan always take right decision and loved that how is supporting❤️💪 #Gorinagori in Today episode

But #MCStanArmy always with you ❤️#yedechalekarobhimat #McStanbbking #MCStanIsTheBoss



WE FEEL YOU STAN pic.twitter.com/PhSsk3wfkz — Sami shaikh (@Samisha86546369) October 11, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 Eliminations Updates

Seems like Shalin and Sreejita would be in the danger zone. According to loyal BB viewers, Sreejita is failing to entertain the audience and they feel she is quite boring compared to other contestants. Netizens feel that Shalin should get eliminated because of his aggressive behaviour and anger management issues.

In the latest episode, we witnessed Bigg Boss sending in a doctor for Shalin Bhanot, who after a fight with Archana Gautam in a captaincy task, wasn’t feeling well and appeared traumatised by the entire scenario. However, Shalin was seen misbehaving with the doctor who came to see him and ended up saying that he isn’t qualified to provide him with medical treatment. He has also been directly nominated for two weeks and is banned from becoming a captain till he is in the house.

Shalin Bhanot to Doctor who came to treat him



"Kya padhai ki hai tune, ky padhai ki hai, what have you studied? Tell the team, I want to talk with them,

You are not qualified to treat me. I am on record telling this, You are not at all qualified to treat me. You must be MBBS," pic.twitter.com/sKwyWOLRrC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 11, 2022

Considering all these, avid watchers of Bigg Boss 16 believe that Shalin might get eliminated next. However, only time will tell about the same.

Who do you think should get evicted from Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.