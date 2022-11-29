Bigg Boss 16: Gold cars collection of ‘Golden Guys’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been among those few shows where the entertainment is on another level. Well, all thanks to the contestants and makers of the show to keep the audience glued to their TV screens. What is more exciting is, the entry of new wild card contestants.

Popular ‘Golden Guys’ — Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujjar will be seen entering the house as wildcard contestants tonight. A promo of the same, where the duo is seen arriving in the house with bunches of gold chains, has left fans excited who can’t wait to see how they will impact house.

Ahead of their entry, fans are curious to know more about the ‘Golden Guys’. After a little surfing on internet and their Instagram handles, we have compiled some information about Sunny and Sanjay.

According GQ India report, the duo wears approximately 2-3kgs of gold on daily basis. A few reports claim that Waghchoure is a film financier and has connections in Bollywood with Superstar Salman Khan. The duo also appeared in an episode of the popular comedy The Kapil Sharma Show. The two are always spotted wearing yellow platted bracelets, rings, huge chains, and other accessories.

They have not just stopped there, the ‘Golden Guys of India’ love yellow metal so much so that they have even customized their uber-luxurious cars and painted them with gold.

Golden Guys Luxurious Gold Cars Collection

Jaguar XF

2. Audi Q7

3. Mercedes Benz E-Class

4. L332 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue