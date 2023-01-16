Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur first Ticket To Finale winner?

Mumbai: Loaded with high octane drama and fights, Bigg Boss 16 is slowly inching towards its finale. The upcoming episodes will see contestants turning into ‘hardcore devotees’ in order to receive the ‘Ticket To Finale’. The top 9 contestants will battle against each other in the final leg of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

In a latest promo, Bigg Boss announces the much-awaited Ticket To Finale task. However, there is a catch – the next captaincy is linked to the Ticket to Finale. To add more twist, BB reveals that the next captain of the house will be the first finalist of the ongoing season.

#BiggBoss16 : Tomorrow's Episode Promo



Ticket 🎟️ To Finale Week

Nomination Task !! pic.twitter.com/LtsLMojuww — BiggBoss24x7 (@BiggBoss24x7) January 15, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale Winner

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has taken over as the new captain of the house, replacing her friend Shiv Thakare. In order for Nimrit to secure a spot as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16, she must maintain her position as captain and avoid getting fired.

Now, it is interesting to see how Nimrit will tackle thw battle from other housemates Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot including the ‘mandali’ MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Will Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia manage to grab the tag of first finalist of BB 16? What’s your opinion? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.