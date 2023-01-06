Bigg Boss 16: Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary first finalist?

Mumbai: Countdown to Bigg Boss 16 finale is expected to begin in a few weeks. According to inside sources, the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show is likely to take place in the second week of February. We have also seen contestants often saying ‘only a month’ left for the finale.

While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, fans are already curious to know which contestants will make it to the finale. Housemates who are left in the race are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare & others.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists

Among all, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one contestant who is managing very well to outshine in the house. Fans are just loving her game, her strong and fearless personality and the way she takes a stand for herself. Millions of viewers are coming out in support of the actress on social media. So much so that, Priyanka Choudhary recently became the first contestant to cross 1 billion tweets on the trend ‘BB SENSATION PRIYANKA’ on Twitter.

Going by this hype and craze on social media, it is very clear that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to become the finalist of Bigg Boss 16. Celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants including Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik too have dropped a major hint about the same. According to Filmy Ganta, Rubina even said that she sees Priyanka as the potential winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Apart from Priyanka, Shiv Thakare is another contestant who has a high chance of reaching the finale.

