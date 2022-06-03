Bigg Boss 16: Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh confirmed contestants?

Mumbai: Social media fever is at an all-time high as many Indian television channels are trying to rope in Instagram content creators and influencers for their massive popularity and incredible reach. One such duo who is on the receiving end of a lot of attention is Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh. Addressed as ‘Fainat’ by their fans and admirers, the rumored couple is reportedly going to be seen in television’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16, soon.

Currently trending for their upcoming stint in Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have already become reality show audiences’ favorites. Fans are eager to see them perform dangerous stunts and take the winner’s title home.

Well, the cherry on the top is right after they are done conquering their fears, the duo will be using their mental skills and abilities to tackle their co-contestants in the captive reality show Bigg Boss 16.

According to various reports and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Instagram source page, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh’s rapport will be tested in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 before the channel takes any further decision. If the pair is loved by the audience, then we might get to see them in Bigg Boss 16 house together.

Reportedly, the reason for the channel roping in Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as well as Bigg Boss 16, is they promise a huge viewership with their popularity on social media. With close to 28 million followers, Faisal Shaikh has already been provided a minimum 6 weeks guarantee and a huge payment prior to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Similarly, Jannat Zubair has around 43 million followers on Instagram and appeals to a larger fan base, which includes teenagers and young adults.