Bigg Boss 16: ‘Makers are planning to remove Soundarya’ say fans

Mumbai: Fifth elimination round is nearing in Bigg Boss 16. The contestants who got nominated for this week’s eviction round are — Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam. And now, fans are curious to know which unlucky contestant will say goodbye to the show during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Ahead of the next eliminations, loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16 are claiming that makers are planning to remove Soundarya from the house next because she has been exposing their ‘true’ face. These claims came after Soundarya exposed Shiv Thakare’s ‘biased and unfair game’ during nominations last night.

One social media user, who seems to be an avid watcher of BB 16 said, “Makers want to evict #SoundaryaSharma coz she’s been exposing them and giving a tough fight to their favs. Putting her against Abdu,& shiv as a shooter pretty obvious what they are up to.”

Makers want to evict #SoundaryaSharma coz she's been exposing them and giving a tough fight to their favs.

Do #BB16 Makers want to evict #SoundaryaSharma?#SoundaryaSharma has been very upfront about Bigg Boss and its favoritism toward a few contestants



“Just a moment to appreciate #SoundaryaSharma who shut up Shiv so brilliantly during nominations regarding Mehmaan Abdu. U could see the defeat in his eyes. She deserves to stay. Save Ankit, Soundarya n Archu,” another wrote. Read out the tweets here.

Just a moment to appreciate #SoundaryaSharma who shut up Shiv so brilliantly during nominations regarding Mehmaan Abdu. U could see the defeat in his eyes. She deserves to stay.

The way #SoundaryaSharma is very upfront about Bigg Boss and it's favoritism towards few contestants 👏 You go, girl! Proud of you! Just fearlessly be yourself.

SOUNDARYA WINNING HEARTS



she is the only contestant who has made her fanbase inside the house, most of the other contestants have fanbase of only previous shows and are irritating in #BiggBoss16 house

Strong opinionated and always stands by her friends



What’s your take on Soundarya Sharma’s game inside Bigg Boss 16 house? Comment below.