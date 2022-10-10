Bigg Boss 16: Makers to remove 2 contestants, see names [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 kick-started with a bang on October 1. The unique concept, show theme and interesting mix of contestants is keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Several popular names from the industry have been locked inside Salman Khan‘s show including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, and Sajid Khan, among others.

No Elimination In First Week

Nominated contestants for week 1 were — Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. However, during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman announced that no contestant will be eliminated in the first week. Soon after this, fans started wondering if there is any double eviction on cards coming week. Well, that’s true, as per the inside information that we received from our exclusive sources close to the show.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Updates

“In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 16 will see two popular contestants getting eliminated from the house this week. It is going to be a mid-week eviction in which Manya Singh and Ankit are likely to walk out of the house,” a source informed Siasat.com.

However, there is no confirmation on the same and let’s wait for the episode to know what’s in store for the audience.

What’s your take on Manya and Ankit’s gameplay? Comment your thoughts below.