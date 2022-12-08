Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan walks out of show? See viral video

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan, who enjoys a massive fan following, is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house and he is one of the most-hyped contestants among BB audience on social media. Fans outside are rooting for him to win the show.

However, a latest promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram has left Stan’s fans in shock. In the teaser clip, the rapper can be heard saying, “Mera mun sahi mein nahi lagra sir.” Salman Khan then says, “Stan agar aapko jaana hai, toh chale jao, gate khol rahe hain hum.” The rapper immediately stands and walks out of the living area. However, we will have to wait for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know whether Stan has really walked out of the show or he is still in the game.

A couple of days ago, buzz on social media suggested that MC Stan is ready to take a voluntary exit from BB 16 by paying Rs 2cr fine to the makers as per the contract.

For the unversed, MC Stan is among the 4 nominated contestants this week. Other three are — Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia.

Speaking about eliminations, we hear that Tina Datta became the fifth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16 after getting the least number of votes. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.